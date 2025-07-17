Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total value of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 289,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,133,398.33. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MSCI from $530.00 to $578.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.55.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $572.31 on Thursday. MSCI Inc has a 1-year low of $486.74 and a 1-year high of $642.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $565.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 145.52% and a net margin of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $745.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

