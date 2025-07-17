Signaturefd LLC Acquires 216 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $138.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.30. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.38 and a 12-month high of $147.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 105,371 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,396.10. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,467.25. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,031 shares of company stock worth $814,080. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

