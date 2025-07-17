Sigma Planning Corp Sells 489 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 177.6% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2,533.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BLV stock opened at $67.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.72.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

