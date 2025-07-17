Sigma Planning Corp Sells 210 Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,531,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 786,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,423,000 after purchasing an additional 106,600 shares during the period.

EQWL stock opened at $110.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.43. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $111.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.98.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

