Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $1,081,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 113.6% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 38,371 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 121,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $46.18.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.