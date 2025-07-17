Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,018 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.18% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 588.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LGOV opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $642.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11,017.84 and a beta of 0.12. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.