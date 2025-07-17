Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,019.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

