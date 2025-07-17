Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,470.22. This represents a 44.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $107.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $106.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.13 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

