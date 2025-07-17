Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 885 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,587,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,484,000 after purchasing an additional 667,357 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,561,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,359,000 after purchasing an additional 815,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863,718 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Citigroup by 455.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705,141 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $90.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $168.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

