Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 25,404 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 408.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,404 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 117,550.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $46.03 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

