Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 530 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,155 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $46.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $49.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 12.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

