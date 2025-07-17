Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 13.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 10.4% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 702,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $5,130,003.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 189,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,922,025.28. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 1.7%

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $148.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $157.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 125.77%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $165.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.