Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $70.12 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on APTV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aptiv from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Aptiv from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aptiv from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APTV

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.