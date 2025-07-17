Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,343,000 after buying an additional 56,008 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $203,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $112.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

