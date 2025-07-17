Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $50.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.26. Edison International has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

