Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 24,467 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $71.37 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $69.98 and a twelve month high of $86.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $583,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MKC. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

