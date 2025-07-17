SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES) Shares Purchased by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of SEALSQ worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SEALSQ by 3,066.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 480,257 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SEALSQ by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 58,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SEALSQ in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SEALSQ during the 4th quarter worth $1,538,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SEALSQ during the 4th quarter worth $3,620,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAES stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.00. SEALSQ Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51.

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.

