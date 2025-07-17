Scotiabank Cuts Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target to $37.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

NYSE KRC opened at $36.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.19. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $43.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $270.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.90 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 157,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 38,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 70.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

