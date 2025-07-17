Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $30.39 on Thursday. Centene Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.47.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Centene from $71.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.63.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

