SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 4,412 Shares of Frontline PLC (NYSE:FRO)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Frontline PLC (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Frontline were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Frontline by 21.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Frontline by 761.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 648,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 573,544 shares during the period. Finally, Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ raised its position in shares of Frontline by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 54,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 24,878 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRO opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Frontline PLC has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.25.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $427.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.26 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Frontline PLC will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 3.97%. Frontline’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a $12.49 target price on Frontline in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Frontline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.62.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

