SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 16,515 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,347 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 16,515 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,985,524 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,097,838,000 after acquiring an additional 953,766 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,181,246 shares of the airline’s stock worth $75,762,000 after acquiring an additional 576,612 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in American Airlines Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,437,904 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $94,783,000 after purchasing an additional 980,409 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,280,289 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $92,043,000 after purchasing an additional 943,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,190,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

