SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 86.2% in the first quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $123.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $147.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.07 and a 200 day moving average of $105.82.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 527,187 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $59,482,509.21. Following the transaction, the director owned 938,741 shares in the company, valued at $105,918,147.03. This trade represents a 35.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. This represents a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,713,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,857,229. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

