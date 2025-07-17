SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 28 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 69.2% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,534.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $1,477.12 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,811.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,850.43.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total value of $10,624,598.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,492,399.16. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,621.50. The trade was a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,906 shares of company stock worth $45,222,913. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,950.00 price target on Fair Isaac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,218.64.

Fair Isaac Profile



Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

