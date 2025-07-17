SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,653,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,196,000 after buying an additional 1,886,146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $47,400,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,864,000 after purchasing an additional 110,014 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 4.8%

APO opened at $152.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.11 and its 200 day moving average is $143.56. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.