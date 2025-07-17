SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 1,456.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

SBLK opened at $18.21 on Thursday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $24.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $159.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 10.10%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

