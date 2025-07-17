SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $2,063,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in MongoDB by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Activity

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $236,067.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,983.68. This trade represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 820 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $172,888.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,106,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,228,256.24. This represents a 0.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,746 shares of company stock worth $7,500,196 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on MongoDB from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.39.

View Our Latest Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of MDB opened at $209.64 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.78 and a 52-week high of $370.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of -183.89 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.37.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.