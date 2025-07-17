SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 37.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WPM opened at $90.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $53.05 and a one year high of $95.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.31.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 42.45%. The company had revenue of $470.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

