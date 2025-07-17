SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

VOOV opened at $189.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.73 and a 200 day moving average of $183.95. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $159.99 and a 52-week high of $199.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.