SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,488 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Canopy Growth worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

CGC stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Canopy Growth Corporation has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.66). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 195.76% and a negative return on equity of 88.54%. The company had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $71.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Corporation will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Profile

(Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

