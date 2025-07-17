Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,691.20. This represents a 21.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $673,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,565,087. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,488. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of EW opened at $76.15 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.41.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 75.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.