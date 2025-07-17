Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $33.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NOG. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

NYSE:NOG opened at $26.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $602.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 200.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 60.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

