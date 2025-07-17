Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 29.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Eos Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the first quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 11,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 20,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho set a $600.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.36.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $545.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $566.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.91. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

