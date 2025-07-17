Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,784,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Rollins by 389.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,770,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,396,000 after buying an additional 2,203,859 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,747,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,819,000 after buying an additional 1,282,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,161,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $55.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 0.75. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.23.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $108,613.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,103.12. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 662,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,623,011.79. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROL. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

