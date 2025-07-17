Renewable Energy Stocks Worth Watching – July 16th

Rockwell Automation, Bank of New York Mellon, Southern, WEC Energy Group, Quanta Services, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, and Allete are the seven Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies involved in producing electricity or fuels from sustainable sources like wind, solar, hydro and geothermal power. They offer investors exposure to the global shift away from fossil fuels, driven by technological innovation and climate policies. While often more volatile than traditional energy shares due to changing regulations and subsidies, they carry potential for significant long-term growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of ROK traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $350.49. The stock had a trading volume of 829,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $353.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.84.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

NYSE:BK traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.15. 2,616,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $60.93 and a one year high of $96.47.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Southern stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,299. Southern has a 12 month low of $80.26 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $102.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.32.

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

NYSE WEC traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,063. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $79.63 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $386.13. 353,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,943. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $390.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.41. 10,188,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,196,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $15.73.

Allete (ALE)

ALLETE, Inc. operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Shares of NYSE:ALE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.21. Allete has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $66.46.

