Quetta Acquisition (NASDAQ:QETA) Stock Price Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Quetta Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:QETA – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.88. 3,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 31,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Quetta Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70.

Institutional Trading of Quetta Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Quetta Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,496,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Quetta Acquisition by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 429,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 227,884 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in Quetta Acquisition by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 342,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 101,675 shares during the last quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quetta Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Quetta Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $867,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quetta Acquisition Company Profile

Quetta Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on financial technology sector in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

