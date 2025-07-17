Quantum Biopharma Ltd. (CVE:QNT) Director Purchases C$14,608.00 in Stock

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. (CVE:QNT – Get Free Report) Director Donal Carroll bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,608.00.

Separately, Singular Research raised shares of Quantum Biopharma to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th.

