Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $389.06 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $390.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.74.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $411.00 price target on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Northland Securities downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.35.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

