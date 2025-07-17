Q2 EPS Estimates for Marcus Increased by Barrington Research

Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marcus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 16th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley began coverage on Marcus in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Marcus Stock Performance

NYSE:MCS opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $537.39 million, a PE ratio of -40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.50 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%.

Institutional Trading of Marcus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marcus by 2,908.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marcus in the first quarter worth $76,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Marcus by 407,500.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Marcus’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

