Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 136,899 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,132,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,899 shares during the quarter. Avnet makes up 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Avnet worth $342,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,406,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $54.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Avnet had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 14,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,252.80. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

