Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $49.46 Million Stake in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 71.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 840,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351,157 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of American Woodmark worth $49,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in American Woodmark by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 842.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $53.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $770.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.21. American Woodmark Corporation has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $106.57.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $400.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.39 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMWD. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

