Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $157.08 Million Holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,460 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,999 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Cigna Group worth $157,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Cigna Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cigna Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Cigna Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,201,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.39.

CI opened at $305.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44. Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

