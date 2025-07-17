Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $1.20 Billion Holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,682,374 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,928,205 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 4.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,197,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $63.80 on Thursday. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $79.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

