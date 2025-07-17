Pzena Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,589,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $81,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 43.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 171.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 166.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

WBS opened at $58.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. Webster Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,185.50. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $86,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,373.28. This represents a 7.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $934,210 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

