Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 32,061 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,599,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 32,061 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 3.74% of Voya Financial worth $243,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. A&I Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $112,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493.90. This represents a 82.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $71.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.56. Voya Financial had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.96%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.