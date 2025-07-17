Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 298,368 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,318,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 298,368 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Robert Half worth $71,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Robert Half by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after purchasing an additional 119,249 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 286.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RHI opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.60. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

