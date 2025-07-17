Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,132,847 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,762,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132,847 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for about 1.8% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 4.95% of Skyworks Solutions worth $501,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,965 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 30.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $1,511,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,690,000 after acquiring an additional 226,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $2,509,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $72.87 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.93 and a 12-month high of $120.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $953.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 109.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.06.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

