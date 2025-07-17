PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 869,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,179 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PTC were worth $134,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PTC by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,264,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,174,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PTC by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,292,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,627,961,000 after purchasing an additional 240,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PTC by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,029,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,626,000 after purchasing an additional 67,504 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its position in PTC by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,514,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,484,000 after purchasing an additional 85,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PTC by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,472,000 after purchasing an additional 129,910 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.92.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $318,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,960. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $194.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.24. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.38 and a 1 year high of $213.14.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $636.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.64 million. PTC had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.35%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

