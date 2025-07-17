Promising Nanotechnology Stocks To Follow Now – July 15th

Onto Innovation, OSI Systems, and NVE are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the research, development or commercialization of materials and devices engineered at the nanometer scale (one billionth of a meter). These firms may operate in sectors such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, energy or materials science, applying nanoscale innovations to enhance performance or create entirely new products. Investors in nanotechnology stocks typically embrace higher growth potential along with elevated technical and market risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

ONTO stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.45. The stock had a trading volume of 300,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,934. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.42.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSIS stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.43. The stock had a trading volume of 41,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,940. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $129.18 and a 1-year high of $241.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.42.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVEC stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.29. The stock had a trading volume of 66,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,620. The firm has a market cap of $378.90 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.15. NVE has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.73.

