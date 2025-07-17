PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,131,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,510 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $123,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.42.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $115.57 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $137.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

