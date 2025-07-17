Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 3.26 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Polar Capital Global Financials had a net margin of 91.44% and a return on equity of 22.02%.
Polar Capital Global Financials Stock Performance
Shares of PCFT opened at GBX 212.50 ($2.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 17.44 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Polar Capital Global Financials has a one year low of GBX 161.40 ($2.17) and a one year high of GBX 214 ($2.87). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 206.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 200.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £647.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.98.
Polar Capital Global Financials Company Profile
PCFT aims to select the best investment opportunities from the world of financials.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Polar Capital Global Financials
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Cameco’s 80% 3-Month Gain May Be Just the Start
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Stocks to Benefit From Lower Rates Before 2025 Ends
- About the Markup Calculator
- Citigroup Earnings Could Signal What’s Next for Markets
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.