Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 3.26 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Polar Capital Global Financials had a net margin of 91.44% and a return on equity of 22.02%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Stock Performance

Shares of PCFT opened at GBX 212.50 ($2.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 17.44 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Polar Capital Global Financials has a one year low of GBX 161.40 ($2.17) and a one year high of GBX 214 ($2.87). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 206.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 200.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £647.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Polar Capital Global Financials alerts:

Polar Capital Global Financials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a UK investment trust launched in July 2013, co-managed by Polar Capital’s John Yakas, Nick Brind and George Barrow. The Trust was initially launched with a fixed term life but in April 2020 moved to 5-yearly tender offers with no fixed end of life. The first of the regular tender offers will be on or before 30 June 2025.

PCFT aims to select the best investment opportunities from the world of financials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.